Leon, Harry

LEON, Dr. Harry Irving



Dr. Harry Irving Leon PhD PE, surrounded by his family, passed to His Creator, on February 11, 2022 at the age of 87.



Dr. Harry Leon was born in Brooklyn, NY in 1934 to Alexander Leon and Anna Rebecca Schrek. He was second-youngest to siblings; Arthur, Arlene, (Harry), & Anita. He was preceded in death by Dr. Arthur Leon, MD (just 6 days prior), and Arlene Leon Leider.



He was a tender, loving parent and husband to his family. But above all, he made the world a better place.



Dr. Harry Leon is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Joanne Dumlao Leon; daughters, Angelina Cecilia Leon Brummett (Harold Brummett) and Alexandra Anna Leon Khan (Saif Khan); sons, Michael Anthony Leon (Betsy Leon) and Robert Schrek Leon; sister, Anita Leon; sister-in-law, Dr. Gloria Leon; grandchildren, Patricia and Joseph Brummett, Jessica Leon Minigh (Nate Minigh) and Samantha Leon; great grandson, Landon Michael Minigh; nieces: Cindy Leider Rich; Denise Leon Venables, and Michelle Leon; nephews, Mark Leider, and Harmon Leon and beloved caretaker, Carol Battiste.



