ajc logo
X

Lemons, Shirley

File photo

caption arrowCaption
File photo

Obituaries
3 hours ago

LEMONS, Shirley

Homegoing service for Mrs. Shirley Ann Lemons will be held Friday, May 21, 2022 at 12:00 PM at Eastlawn Memorial Park, 640 McGarity Rd., McDonough, Rev. A. J. McMichael, officiating. Shirley's legacy will continue through her family, children, Michael, Cynthia, Rodney (Chandra), Vanessa (George), Veda (Demetrius), Shirley L., Howard F. (April), 15 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren, three sisters, Willie Pearl Williams, Ruth Holland, Christine Goggins (Willie), one brother, Herman Cook, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The viewing will be held Friday, May 21 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Services will be streamed live and may be accessed on the website, www.wdlemonfuneralhome.com W. D Lemon & Sons Funeral Home, (770) 957-4337.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

W.D. Lemon & Sons Funeral Home, Inc.

300 Griffin Street

McDonough, GA

30253

https://www.wdlemonfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Small, Diane
Carter, Samuel
3h ago
Almond, Karmarell
3h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top