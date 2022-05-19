LEMONS, Shirley



Homegoing service for Mrs. Shirley Ann Lemons will be held Friday, May 21, 2022 at 12:00 PM at Eastlawn Memorial Park, 640 McGarity Rd., McDonough, Rev. A. J. McMichael, officiating. Shirley's legacy will continue through her family, children, Michael, Cynthia, Rodney (Chandra), Vanessa (George), Veda (Demetrius), Shirley L., Howard F. (April), 15 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren, three sisters, Willie Pearl Williams, Ruth Holland, Christine Goggins (Willie), one brother, Herman Cook, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The viewing will be held Friday, May 21 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Services will be streamed live and may be accessed on the website, www.wdlemonfuneralhome.com W. D Lemon & Sons Funeral Home, (770) 957-4337.

