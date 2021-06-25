LEMONS, Lovell Ocear



Lovell Ocear Lemons, age 66, of Ellenwood, GA passed away June 16, 2021.



Lovell is survived by his wife, Reverend Terrilyn (Terri) Lemons of 30 years.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Panthers4Change Servant Leader Scholarship at Georgia State University or the Lemons Family Scholarship at Lincoln University. Georgia State University Foundation Attn: Panthers4Change Servant Leader Scholarship, P.O. Box 2668, Atlanta, GA 30301-2668 or Rev. Terri Lemons Attn: Lemons Family LU Scholarship, 4018 Park Place Circle, Ellenwood, GA 30294.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021, 11 am at St. Smyrna Baptist Church, 68 Heery Rd., Newnan, GA 30263. Viewing will be held Friday, June 25, 2021 from 3 pm – 7 pm at Roscoe Jenkins Funeral Home, Inc., 182 Millard Farmer Ind. Blvd., Newnan, GA 30263 (770) 253-1232. Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 5755 Mallory Rd., College Park 30349.

