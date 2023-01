Gospel artist and choir director Kevin Lemons died early Saturday after collapsing at his Union City home in metro Atlanta, according to his publicist.



Lemons, 45, was the founder and director of Higher Calling, a 100-plus member choir, which will mark its 27th year in gospel music this year. Lemons was married to Tiunna Lemons for 15 years.



Memorial service plans have not been announced.



