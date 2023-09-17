Lemonds, Jean

1 hour ago
X

LEMONDS, Jean

Jean Work Lemonds of Stone Mountain, GA, passed away peacefully in the presence of family on August 18, 2023. She was born on January 19, 1927, in Abilene, TX, to Mabel Scott Work and William James Work.

Surviving are her children, Ardath Krist (Dr. Stephen) of Tampa, FL; Dulcy Giuliano of Charlottesville, VA; and Dr. Peter Lemonds of Duluth, GA. She is also survived by six granddaughters, Sarah Pipkin (Jeremy) and Lindsey Hill (Ed) of Birmingham, AL; Abby McEntire (Dr. Clay) of Tampa, FL; Natalie Wood (Daniel), Mindy Foster (Shane), and Lauren Thraves of Charlottesville, VA. In addition, she is survived by 15 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Jean's life will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM, at Living Grace Lutheran Church in Tucker, GA. It will be live-streamed.




