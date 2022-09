Willie D. Lemon



September 6, 1924 -



September 6, 1997









Those we love remain with usFor love itself lives onCherished memories never fadeBecause one we loved is gone.Those we love can never beMore than a thought apartFor as long as there's a memoryThey live on in our heart.



Remembering him today and always with love,



Dorothy, Katheryn, Sherman, Wanda, Sandra, Dana,



grandchildren and great-grandchildren.