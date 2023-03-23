X

Lemon, Verdell

Obituaries
1 hour ago

LEMON, Verdell

Celebration of Life Services for Ms. Verdell Lemon, will be held Friday, March 24, 2023, 11:00 AM at The Chapel of Donald Trimble Mortuary. Reverend Karland Stokes, Eulogist. Interment, Kennedy Memorial Gardens, Ellenwood, GA. The bridge to which she leaves to cherish her loving memory includes her son, Marcus A. Mathis; daughter, Chandra Hill; son-in-law, Robert Hill Jr.; grandson, Robert Hill III (Tasha); granddaughter, Ashley Hill; great-grandchildren, Jatavious Hill, Montavious Hill, Jaquvious Hill, Sh'Kira Hill, Trinity Hill, Aerabella Hill, Aerin Hill and Alias Hill; siblings, Mrs. Janie Mae Hill (Edward (deceased)), Ms. Mamie Pearl Johnson, Mr. Eugene Roberts, and Mr. Alvin T. Roberts; a host of nieces and nephews, grandnieces and nephews, cousins, friends, family and loved ones.

Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence Friday, at 10:00 AM, Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.




Funeral Home Information

Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.

1876 Second Avenue

Decatur, GA

30032

https://donaldtrimblemortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

