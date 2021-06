Mary C. Lemon





January 26, 1930 - June 1, 2005



Remembrance is a



golden chain,



Death tries to break but



all in vain.



To have, to love, and



then to part,



Is the greatest sorrow of



one's heart.



The years may wipe





out many things,But this they wipe out never.The memory of those happy days,When we were all together.



Remembering her today and always with love...Dorothy, Katheryn, Sherman, Wanda, Sandra, Dana, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.