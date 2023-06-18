Lemoine, Mary

LEMOINE (LEWIS), Mary Judith "Judy"



Mary Judith "Judy" Lemoine, 88, of Tucker, Georgia, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2023, at her home.



Judy was born on December 30, 1934 in Florence, Alabama. She graduated from Newcomb-Tulane College with a BA in psychology in 1957, and married her husband, Curtis Joseph "Pete" Lemoine, also of Florence, in August of the same year.



Judy had a varied career, from social work to managing a real estate office and many other jobs in between. After Pete died in 1983, Judy raised her two sons on her own.



Judy was known for her sharp wit, as well as her love of storytelling and gardening. She was the treasurer for the State Association of Garden Clubs for several years. Judy loved animals of all kinds and took in numerous cats, dogs and other animals throughout her life. None were turned away.



Judy is survived by her sons, David of Tucker, GA and Brett (Shannon) of Kirkland, Washington; her granddaughter, Erin; her god-daughter, Julie; and her brother, Robert Lewis of Huntsville, Alabama.



No online condolences - she would have hated that (her words). In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Cedarhill Animal Sanctuary. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com