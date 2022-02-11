Lemmons, Perry

Hamburger icon
2 hours ago

Perry Ohio Lemmons, age 90, former CPA and attorney, departed this life on February 4th, 2022. Born in Gaffney, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Gothard O. Lemmons and Macie Wilson Lemmons. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers: Freeman Lemmons, Osborne Lemmons, Dever Lemmons, and Jodean Lemmons, and two sisters: Juliette Lemmons Keller and Vivian Lemmons Ramsey. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty Clifton Lemmons, their son, Kenneth Perry Lemmons, and their daughter and son-in-law, Laura Lynn Lemmons Damon and Glenn Damon, as well as a multitude of nieces and nephews. For many years, Mr. Lemmons was active in religious and civic activities. Contributions can be made to your local Meals on Wheels. A private service will be held for family and friends at a date that is still to be determined.

