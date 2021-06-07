Leitman, Nadine

LEITMAN, Iris Nadine



October 11, 1946 - January 15, 2020



Iris Nadine Leitman, age 73, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on January 15, 2020. She was a loving sister, daughter, and aunt who was missed for decades prior to her death and will continue to be missed in the comfort of knowing she is now at peace. She was a devoted elementary school teacher, advocated for teacher unionization and civil rights, and loved children and animals. Iris was a misunderstood entity during an era of inadequate awareness around the topic of mental illness. But throughout a challenging lifetime navigating these unknowns, she maintained her health, a sense of order, and a yearning to return to those who love her unconditionally. She was preceded in death by her parents Hymie and Bessie Leitman and her brother Robert Leitman. She is survived by her sister Nancy Miller and her nephews Jeffrey and Hal Leitman and Lane and Scott Miller.

