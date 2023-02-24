LEITMAN, Jerry



On Sunday, February 12, 2023 Jerry Leitman, loving husband and father, passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 80. Jerry was born on August 6, 1942, in Birmingham, AL, to Joseph and Violet Leitman (née Westbrook). He earned bachelor's and master's degrees in mechanical engineering from Georgia Tech. He married the love of his life, Marcia Gunter, in 1963. Jerry is survived by his wife, Marcia; his sister-in-law, Gayle Leitman (widow of his brother, Eddie Leitman); two children, Marc Leitman (and his wife, Rachel Moore) and Paige Leitman (and her husband, Ben Heisler); two nephews, Jeremy and Michael Leitman; and three grandchildren: Susanna, Charlie, and Leo Leitman.



Jerry was proud to serve as a high-level executive for ABB, Fuel Cell Energy, and other groundbreaking companies during his professional career. His keen business acumen allowed him to open the New York Stock Exchange once. During his business travels, he logged five million miles on Delta, enough to go around the world two-hundred times! Jerry loved traveling and took his family on memorable trips to Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa, where they had many adventures.



Jerry and his brother Eddie were best friends. They spent many happy hours together at poker rooms from Las Vegas to Biloxi and countless tables between, including the World Poker Tour boot camp in 2008. Although Jerry was a dedicated "Ramblin' Wreck" fan, he loved Atlanta Braves baseball and the University of Alabama football nearly as much. Everyone enjoyed his wry sense of humor and irreverent jokes. All will dearly miss him.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Parkinson's fund https://www.parkinson.org/how-to-help



Some pictures, a way to leave messages for the family, and information about a community memorial service will be posted on https://paleitman.wixsite.com/jerry

