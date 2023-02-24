X
Dark Mode Toggle

Leitman, Jerry

Obituaries

LEITMAN, Jerry

On Sunday, February 12, 2023 Jerry Leitman, loving husband and father, passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 80. Jerry was born on August 6, 1942, in Birmingham, AL, to Joseph and Violet Leitman (née Westbrook). He earned bachelor's and master's degrees in mechanical engineering from Georgia Tech. He married the love of his life, Marcia Gunter, in 1963. Jerry is survived by his wife, Marcia; his sister-in-law, Gayle Leitman (widow of his brother, Eddie Leitman); two children, Marc Leitman (and his wife, Rachel Moore) and Paige Leitman (and her husband, Ben Heisler); two nephews, Jeremy and Michael Leitman; and three grandchildren: Susanna, Charlie, and Leo Leitman.

Jerry was proud to serve as a high-level executive for ABB, Fuel Cell Energy, and other groundbreaking companies during his professional career. His keen business acumen allowed him to open the New York Stock Exchange once. During his business travels, he logged five million miles on Delta, enough to go around the world two-hundred times! Jerry loved traveling and took his family on memorable trips to Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa, where they had many adventures.

Jerry and his brother Eddie were best friends. They spent many happy hours together at poker rooms from Las Vegas to Biloxi and countless tables between, including the World Poker Tour boot camp in 2008. Although Jerry was a dedicated "Ramblin' Wreck" fan, he loved Atlanta Braves baseball and the University of Alabama football nearly as much. Everyone enjoyed his wry sense of humor and irreverent jokes. All will dearly miss him.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Parkinson's fund https://www.parkinson.org/how-to-help

Some pictures, a way to leave messages for the family, and information about a community memorial service will be posted on https://paleitman.wixsite.com/jerry

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA player charged with racing had been questioned about fatal crash9h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Teen charged with murder in Peachtree City 11 days after father killed at bank
12h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp moves to take command of GOP, leaving state party behind
20h ago

Credit: csutom

Milton councilman cited for ethics violations sues resident who filed complaint
16h ago

Credit: csutom

Milton councilman cited for ethics violations sues resident who filed complaint
16h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Fulton County school board votes not to renew charter for two schools
7h ago
The Latest

Cheshire, Barbara
Harper, Karen
Hightower-Jenkins, LaShunda
2h ago
Featured

Tara movie theater in Atlanta: 5 things to know
17h ago
Judge rules against Justice Department over communications in Georgia voting lawsuit
Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Mercer partner on rural healthcare for children
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top