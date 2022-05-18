ajc logo
Lehman, Linda

Obituaries
LEHMAN, Linda

Linda J. Lehman, 76 of Suwanee, died May 15, 2022. Mrs. Lehman taught Spanish in New York prior to her career with IBM for over 25 years where she was a Logistics executive. She was an avid tennis player and enjoyed playing mahjong. Mrs. Lehman is survived by her husband of 28 years, Herb Lehman; children, Susann Estroff, Elisa Lehman, Michael Lehman, Brad Lehman, Sheryl Lehman; grandchildren, Eric Lehman, Ryan Lehman; and brothers, David Rose, Barry Rose. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. Funeral services will be Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 2 o'clock at Arlington Memorial Park.




