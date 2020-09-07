Leggett, William

LEGGETT, Sr., William Hardon Celebration of Life for Mr. William Hardon Leggett Sr, will be held on Tuesday September 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. on day of service. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Viewing will be held on Tuesday starting at 9 a.m. on day of service. Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel 1199 Utoy Springs Rd S.W. Atlanta 404-349-3000 mbfh.com



