Lefont, George

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

George Lefont, who brought independent and classic cinema to the Atlanta masses, has died, his family said Tuesday. He was 85.

Lefont, who loved to dress in tuxedoes and sharp Italian suits, owned nine different theaters in metro Atlanta over a span of 41 years including surviving ones like the Plaza, the Tara and Sandy Springs as well as former ones in Toco Hills, Garden Hills and Ansley Mall.

Read more about George Lefont on ajc.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Fulton DA Fani Willis seeks to shield jurors in Trump trial7h ago

Credit: AP

Dream clinch their first WNBA playoff spot since 2018
3h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

6th teen in pickup truck survived Gwinnett crash that killed 5
7h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Mother arrested in 6-year-old daughter’s shooting in SW Atlanta
8h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Mother arrested in 6-year-old daughter’s shooting in SW Atlanta
8h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Fulton judge ‘very skeptical’ of trying all 19 Trump defendants together
11h ago
The Latest

Carman, Theron
Dove, Ricki Soaring
Austin, Richard
Featured

Uga: The story of Georgia’s live bulldog mascot began in 1956
Meet the 34-year-old judge who will oversee Trump prosecution in Georgia
What to know about Georgia’s RICO law
13h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top