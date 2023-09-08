LEFONT, George



George Frederic Lefont died peacefully on September 5, 2023 from complications related to Parkinson's disease. He was 85 years old.



George was well known in Atlanta as the owner of movie theaters featuring classic films and independent cinema. His first movie theater, The Silver Screen, showed the kind of classic film double features he had enjoyed during his childhood in San Francisco and quickly became an iconic part of the Atlanta cultural landscape. George later acquired other movie theaters in the Atlanta area, with some devoted to foreign and art films and others showing new releases.



George will be deeply missed by his many dear friends, his daughters and his grandchildren. He is survived by his daughters Stacey Lefont, Audrey Lefont and Paige Lefont; and his grandchildren, Cole Lefont, William Biggar, Annabel Biggar, and Juliet Biggar.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at noon, at the Plaza Theatre.





