Lefkoff, Joseph

On August 13, we said goodbye to our favorite Southern Jew in the Mountain West, Joe Lefkoff. Joe loved a lot of people and a lot of things, but the two loves of his life, above all, were his family and being a lawyer. Born and raised in Atlanta, Joe attended Grady High School, graduated from Emory University and Emory Law School, and entered the Georgia Bar in 1957.



As a young lawyer in the Civil Rights era, Joe was a part of history more than once: part of the legal team that quietly negotiated Dr. Martin Luther King's release from an Atlanta jail in 1960; arguing Grey vs. Sanders before the Supreme Court in 1963; and helping broker the deal during the Georgia delegate challenge at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, which de-segregated the delegation and changed party politics in Georgia forever.



As his law practice flourished in the 1970s and 80s, Joe established himself as a gifted generalist. His clients came to rely on his insight, honesty, and ethics. His profound humility made him a quiet mentor to several generations of Atlanta lawyers, and the firm he established there more than 40 years ago still bears his name. When asked recently what kind of lawyer he was, Joe responded, "a really good one."



As much as he loved his profession, he loved his family even more. Joe grew up with his brother, Morton, in a close-knit gang of aunts, uncles, and cousins in Atlanta and Baltimore. Raising four children with his first wife, Merle, he loved and supported us with his sharp wit, keen wisdom, and unconditional love. He loved to argue, but not fight; to offer judgement but not push; to advise but not dictate.



Joe moved to Boulder from Atlanta in 2008, so he could more closely revel in his grandchildren's accomplishments, no matter how small. He was an active participant in their passions as they grew, from sports to science. His legacy of how to love well lives on in them.



He will be missed and mourned and celebrated every day by his beloved wife of 40 years, Sherrie; his children Kyle, Shari, Lynn, and Adam; his grandchildren, stepfamily, cousins, friends, and colleagues. Enjoy that big swimming pool, Dad – no need to put on sunscreen anymore. Thanks for teaching us how to swim.



