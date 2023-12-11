Obituaries

Lee, William

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File photo
Updated Dec 12, 2023

LEE, IV, William Franklin

William Franklin Lee IV, died unexpectedly at his home in Atlanta, Georgia, on December 2. He was born on March 29, 1959, in Summerville, Georgia, to William Franklin Lee, III, and Patty Elizabeth Hamilton Lee. He grew up in Menlo, Georgia, Fairfield, Alabama, Merritt Island, Florida, and Winter Park, Florida. He graduated from Winter Park High School and Furman University. He lived most of his life in Atlanta, where he practiced accounting. He was a member of Shallowford Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by his children, William Franklin Lee V, and Michelle Su Lee; his father the Rev. William F. Lee III; his step-mother, Dorothy Chism Lee; his sisters, Patty Elizabeth Lee (Ed Stafman), and Mary Jo Morelly (Dan Morelly); a brother, Hugh McLean Lee (Chelly Alexander); a large extended family, and many friends.

A Service of Worship in Memory of Frank will be held at the Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 2375 Shallowford Road, Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday December 13, at 11:00 AM.

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