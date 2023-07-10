LEE, Vivian
Mrs. Vivian Lee entered into rest on July 3, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at 11 AM, Bible Way Ministries, 894 Constitution Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA. Instate 10 AM. Interment Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 1:30 PM, at Georgia National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her late husband, Deacon Hilliard M. Lee, Jr. "Buddy" She is survived by her children, Erika B. Lee, Christopher T. Lee and Abra H. Lee; a host of other loving relatives and friends. Viewing today 12- 6 PM, and Wake this evening from 4 - 6 PM, at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000. mbfh.com
Funeral Home Information
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW
Atlanta, GA
30331
https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral