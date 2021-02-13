Lee, Vicki

LEE (LONG), Vicki



Vicki Long Lee, 69 of Decatur passed away Feb. 11, 2021.



Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Howard (Toby) Lee of Decatur; her children, Angela (Tim) Evans, Kevin (Andrea) Lee, Lauren (Josh) Taylor, and Josh (Leslie Lee; her grandchildren, Alyson, Drew, Adelyn, Jackson, Lexie, Ben, and Apollo; her siblings, Becky & Randy Pool, Jerry & Shannon Long.



She was a beloved mother, preschool teacher for over 20 years, avid runner, and passionate Breast Cancer 3-day walker.



Private Family Graveside Services. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 6-8 pm at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers: Emory Goizueta Alzheimer's Disease Research Center.



"Elvis has left the Building"



