X

Lee, Vicki

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 3 hours ago

LEE (LONG), Vicki

Vicki Long Lee, 69 of Decatur passed away Feb. 11, 2021.

Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Howard (Toby) Lee of Decatur; her children, Angela (Tim) Evans, Kevin (Andrea) Lee, Lauren (Josh) Taylor, and Josh (Leslie Lee; her grandchildren, Alyson, Drew, Adelyn, Jackson, Lexie, Ben, and Apollo; her siblings, Becky & Randy Pool, Jerry & Shannon Long.

She was a beloved mother, preschool teacher for over 20 years, avid runner, and passionate Breast Cancer 3-day walker.

Private Family Graveside Services. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 6-8 pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers: Emory Goizueta Alzheimer's Disease Research Center.

"Elvis has left the Building"

Arrangements by Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Tucker




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Services

3150 Lawrenceville Highway

Tucker, GA

30084

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/tucker-ga/floral-hills-funeral-home-and-cremation-services/1156?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.