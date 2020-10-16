LEE (WRIGHT), Tina Age 55, of Canton, passed away Oct. 14, 2020. Services Oct. 17, 3:30 PM, at Sosebee Memorial Chapel. Sosebee Funeral Home, Canton, GA.
Funeral Home Information
SOSEBEE FUNERAL HOME
191 JARVIS ST
