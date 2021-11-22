Lee, Robert

LEE, Jr., Robert Everett



Robert Everett Lee, Jr., 94, of Marietta, Georgia, left this earthly life on Sunday, November 14, 2021. Born October 3, 1927 in Cleveland, Ohio to Robert Everett and Kate Speas Lee, he grew up in Raleigh, North Carolina. Graduating from University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, he went on to receive degrees from Kellogg School of Management and a Juris Doctor and LL.M. from the Woodrow Wilson School of Law. After retiring from MARTA, he enjoyed many years on Lake Blue Ridge, Georgia with his beloved wife. In 2002, they relocated to Sea Trail golf community in Sunset Beach, North Carolina, and later to Highland Woods Golf and Country Club in Bonita Springs, Florida, where they were able to enjoy playing golf full time. He was a loyal member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Blue Ridge, Georgia.Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Nancy Lee Hefner. He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Gloria VanDyke Lee of Marietta, Georgia, 2 daughters, Cheryl Lee Taft (Richard) of Greenville, North Carolina, Lynda Lee Noack of Marietta, Georgia, and son, Robert E. Lee, III, (Elizabeth) of Houston, Texas. He is "Poppi" to 7 grandchildren: Ronald W. Mann, Jr. (Candice), Kathryn T. Fay (Ian), Gloria T. Becker (Michael), Christian L. Mann (Rachelle), Carrie L. Dober (Roger), Emmye T. Cahn (Andrew), and Robert E. Lee, IV, and to 15 great-grandchildren. Additional survivors include cousins Molly Lou Nolen, Edwin M. Speas, Jr., J. Kelly Speas and niece Amanda H. Stavig.A graveside Celebration of Life will be held in Boonville, North Carolina at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 1821, Blue Ridge, Georgia (www.stlukesblueridge.org) or to a charity of one's choice.



