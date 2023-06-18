LEE, Ray



Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Mr. Ray E. Lee, Saturday, June 24, 2023, 12:00 PM at First Corinth Missionary Baptist Church, 2165 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy. NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. Rev. Dr. E.L Jones officiating. Public viewing will be held Friday from the hours between 2PM-7PM at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, 3000 M.L.K. Jr. Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA 30311. He is survived by his wife, Martha V. Lee; son, Ronald R. Lee (Angela Phoenix-Lee); sister, Mary Rivers (Johnny Rivers); granddaughter, Mariah Lee; a host of relatives and friends.



Funeral Home Information

Alfonso Dawson Mortuary

3000 MLK Jr. Dr. S.W

Atlanta, GA

30311

https://alfonsodawsonmortuary.com/