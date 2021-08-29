LEE, Mattie



Ms. Mattie Phillips Lee of Austell, GA passed away on August 19, 2021. Her Celebration of Life Service will be Monday, August 30, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Murray Brothers Chapel. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 health guidelines, only family members will be attending the service. Proceeding her in death were her husband Prince Calvin Lee Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory her children son Robert Lee Belcher Jr, daughters Dena Lee, Princess Lee, Nicole Lee and stepdaughter Pamela Roberts, sister Helen Fossie; with special acknowledgement to her amazing friends Mrs. Ellen Washington, Mrs. Carolyn Turner, Mrs. Francine Moore, and Mrs. Betty Peppers; and Her Jackson Memorial Baptist Church family whom she greatly loved; her supportive neighbors Mrs. Mary Campbell and Mrs. Tenita Ware; her son-in-love Geoffrey Clayton and her Goddaughter Shanna Williams; and her beloved nieces and nephews, Gary Beedles (Deborah), Sharon Fletcher (Darrell), Olivia Smith, Michele Haughton (Donald), Alexander I. Dunlap, Jr. (Darlene), Michael Dunlap, Barbara Dunlap, Thea A. Johnson, Allison Grandberry (Kevin,Sr.), Euris Johnson (Zakiya), Macari Diaz (Antonio), Luanda Lee (Marty), Lincoln Woods, III; and a host of great nieces and nephews she truly treasured. Today, public viewing will be from 12:00 Noon - 6:00 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com. Services can be LIVE Stream by viewing www.vimeo.com/murraybrothers



