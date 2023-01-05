ajc logo
X

Lee, Marion

Obituaries
1 hour ago

LEE, Jr., Marion

Mr. Marion Andrew Lee, Jr., age 69 of Braselton, passed away on December 31, 2022 at his residence surrounded by family.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 7, 2022 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Duluth, Georgia with interment following.

Mr. Lee was born September 24, 1953 to Marion Andrew Sr. and Jaqueline Windom Lee in Atlanta, Georgia. He was a retired Superintendent of Art Plumbing. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who took joy from spending time with his loved ones. He loved all the Atlanta sports teams, never missed a game, even the dreaded 28-3 loss.

He is survived by his wife, Loretta Lee of Braselton, GA; son, Andrew Lee of Marietta, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Greg Wagoner of Jefferson, GA; father and step-mother, Marion Andrew, Sr. and Carol Lee of St. Petersburg, FL; sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Richard Green of St. Petersburg, FL; sister and brother-in-law, Amy and Robert McCurdy of St. Petersburg, FL; grandchildren, Tucker, Paityn, and Oliver; niece, Kendall; and nephew, Trevor.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Jaqueline Windom Lee; and sister, Laura Lee.

Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Memorial Park South Funeral Home

4121 Falcon Parkway

Flowery Branch, GA

30542

https://www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Brent Key announces two departures from coaching staff11h ago

Credit: TNS

Bradley’s Buzz: Should Georgia fear the Horned Frogs?
14h ago

Credit: AP

NFL player Damar Hamlin still sedated but shows signs of improvement
6h ago

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Byron Donalds emerges as GOP alternative for House speaker
7h ago

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Byron Donalds emerges as GOP alternative for House speaker
7h ago

Georgia IG: Hundreds of state workers got unemployment benefits in error
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Allen, Robert
1h ago
Flower, James
1h ago
Swerksky, Alan
1h ago
Featured

Doctors offer perspective on Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s serious injury
Congressional term ends without Calvin Smyre’s confirmation as ambassador
Everything you need to know about Georgia’s congressional delegation, 2023-2024
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top