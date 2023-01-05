Lee, Marion

LEE, Jr., Marion



Mr. Marion Andrew Lee, Jr., age 69 of Braselton, passed away on December 31, 2022 at his residence surrounded by family.



Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 7, 2022 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Duluth, Georgia with interment following.



Mr. Lee was born September 24, 1953 to Marion Andrew Sr. and Jaqueline Windom Lee in Atlanta, Georgia. He was a retired Superintendent of Art Plumbing. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who took joy from spending time with his loved ones. He loved all the Atlanta sports teams, never missed a game, even the dreaded 28-3 loss.



He is survived by his wife, Loretta Lee of Braselton, GA; son, Andrew Lee of Marietta, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Greg Wagoner of Jefferson, GA; father and step-mother, Marion Andrew, Sr. and Carol Lee of St. Petersburg, FL; sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Richard Green of St. Petersburg, FL; sister and brother-in-law, Amy and Robert McCurdy of St. Petersburg, FL; grandchildren, Tucker, Paityn, and Oliver; niece, Kendall; and nephew, Trevor.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Jaqueline Windom Lee; and sister, Laura Lee.



Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.

