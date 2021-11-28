LEE, Mabel



Mabel Westerman Lee, 89 passed November 23, 2021. She has been a resident of Shannondale of Maryville Healthcare in Maryville, TN. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Lee. She is survived by her son, Tom Lee and wife, Lynn of Uniontown, Ohio; daughter, Lauren Sisco and husband, Glenn of Loudon, TN. Born in Cleveland, OH, she was a resident of Dunwoody, GA for 50 years. Her children and extended family received a lifetime of love from her with so many memories of kindness to others, devotion to her husband and friends, her artwork, her love of gardening, and her quiet devotion to God. Service November 30, 2021 1 PM at Sunrise Chapel, Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt. Vernon Hwy. Sandy Springs, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Shannondale of Maryville Healthcare, 804 Shannondale Way, Maryville, TN 37803. Arrangements by Berry Highland West, 9913 Sherrill Blvd., Knoxville, TN 37932.

