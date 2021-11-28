ajc logo
X

Lee, Mabel

File photo
Caption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
1 hour ago

LEE, Mabel

Mabel Westerman Lee, 89 passed November 23, 2021. She has been a resident of Shannondale of Maryville Healthcare in Maryville, TN. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Lee. She is survived by her son, Tom Lee and wife, Lynn of Uniontown, Ohio; daughter, Lauren Sisco and husband, Glenn of Loudon, TN. Born in Cleveland, OH, she was a resident of Dunwoody, GA for 50 years. Her children and extended family received a lifetime of love from her with so many memories of kindness to others, devotion to her husband and friends, her artwork, her love of gardening, and her quiet devotion to God. Service November 30, 2021 1 PM at Sunrise Chapel, Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt. Vernon Hwy. Sandy Springs, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Shannondale of Maryville Healthcare, 804 Shannondale Way, Maryville, TN 37803. Arrangements by Berry Highland West, 9913 Sherrill Blvd., Knoxville, TN 37932.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Bower, John
1h ago
Carr, Adrienne
1h ago
Browne, James
1h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top