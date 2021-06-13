LEE, Rev., Kirk Allan



The Rev. Kirk Allan Lee, 66, of Brookhaven, died on June 3, 2021, at Emory Hospital, from a brain aneurysm. He was born in Augusta, Maine, to Marie and Robert Lee. He received degrees from Rockford College, Illinois, and from Trinity College of the University of Toronto, where he received the Master of Divinity, and became a priest of the Anglican Church.



After having lived in Toronto for a number of years, he moved to Atlanta in 1994, and subsequently served part-time in many Episcopal parishes in the Diocese of Atlanta. He also had a career with Merrill Lynch, serving as a Financial Advisor for over 20 years. Kirk fully retired in February 2020, with the hope of continuing his world travels once Covid restrictions were lifted. He and his partner David traveled all over the world, and were looking forward to seeing even more new places in the future. They also entertained extensively in their home, always enjoying the company of family, friends, and colleagues. Kirk was a proud member of the United Empire Loyalists Association of Canada and The Order of St. John of Jerusalem.



Kirk was predeceased by his parents, and is survived by his partner of almost 30 years, David Fishburn, stepmother Evelyn Lee, brothers, step-sister, nephews, and cousins, all of Maine.



A memorial service will be held at The Episcopal Cathedral of Saint Philip, 2744 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta on Saturday, July 17, at 3 PM. Memorial gifts may be made to Friends of Cathedral Music, 2744 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30305, or The Order of St. John, Suite 1070, 1850 M Street NW, Washington, DC 20036.

