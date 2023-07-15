LEE, Kermit Hugh



Kermit Hugh Lee, known affectionately as Hugh, a beloved husband, brother, friend, and respected member of the community, passed away on July 9, 2023, at Brasstown Manor in Hiawassee, Georgia at the age of 91. He was born on February 6, 1932, in Frostproof, Florida. Hugh was known for his tremendous sense of humor, his strong work ethic, and his ability to bring joy to those around him. Hugh touched the lives of many throughout his lifetime and formed strong connections with both family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Kermit Lee and Alma Tuten Lee. Hugh is survived by his wife, Eleanor W. Lee; he is also remembered by Sylvia Lee Crossland (sister), Ilene Laney Terry (sister), Henry Dale Laney (brother), and Sue Laney (sister-in-law). Their presence in his life brought him immeasurable joy, and he treasured the moments they shared. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children. May we all find solace in the memories we shared with this remarkable individual whose legacy will live on in our hearts. Cochran Funeral Home of Blairsville is honored to be serving the family of Kermit Hugh Lee. Please share your condolences online at www.cochranfuneralhomes.com.



