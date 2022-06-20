LEE, Joseph



Mr. Joseph Lee, age 69, of Conyers, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022. He is survived by his longtime girlfriend, Angie Rue; daughters, Jennifer Ellis and her husband, Lamar, Dianna Flanders and her husband, Frank; grandchildren, Haylee, Katie, Frankie, and Owen; sister, Shirley Lee; brother, William Lee and his wife, Becky. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 2 o'clock, in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with Rev. Herb Flanders officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. Interment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park.



