Lee, Joseph

LEE, III, Joseph Moore Joseph Moore Lee, III, (Jodie Lee), passed away July 17, 2020. He was dearly loved and will be sorely missed by his devoted wife of 56 years, Virginia P. Lee, adoring sons, Joseph M. Lee, IV, (Joey) and William K. Lee (Bill), loving sisters, Mary Lee and Nancy Casto, doting grandchildren, Savannah, Emily, Sydney and Kenyon, his large extended family, as well as many friends and admirers. Jodie was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph M. Lee, Jr., and Mary Fletcher Lee, of Augusta, GA. The family is planning a memorial service at Covington First United Methodist Church and a Celebration of Life in his native Augusta, GA, as soon as the current public health crisis abates. An update on services will be shared through Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home of Covington. Memorial donations may be made to the Covington First United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 1113 Conyers Street, SW, Covington, GA 30014, or to the Augusta Museum of History, 560 Reynolds Street, Augusta, GA 30901. www.caldwellandcowan.com to place online condolences. 770-786-7062.

