LEE, Joe Thomas "Jake"



Joe Thomas "Jake" Lee was born February 14, 1927 at home on the site of the present day Mableton Elementary School. He was the only child of Floree and Joe Turner Lee. Upon graduation from Mableton High School, he was drafted into the U.S. Army at the age of 18. He served in Germany during World War II. He was a lifelong member of Mableton First Baptist Church.



Jake was the fifth generation of Lees to live in Mableton. An area of Mableton known as Leland, was named for his ancestors. He was a successful businessman, owning Lee's Garage, which his father established in 1923. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.



He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Nell Dailey Lee; sons, Victor Lee and Terry Lee; daughter, Nancy Lee Evans (Kelvin); grandchildren, Keri Musgraves (Gabe) Lacy Jo Lee, Nathan Lee (Cayla), Ethan Lee, Lee Evans (Donna), Trent Evans (Ansley) eleven great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.



A memorial service will be held in the chapel of Gene Davis White Columns Funeral Home in Mableton on Saturday January 15th at 3pm with the family receiving friends from 2pm to 3pm. COVID 19 masks and social distancing protocols will be observed. In lieu of flowers, give flowers to those you love or donations to Mableton First Baptist Church or American Heart Association. Share a memory online at WhiteColumnsFuneralChapel.com.

