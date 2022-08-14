Lee, Eleanor

LEE (SMITH), Eleanor



Eleanor Smith, 84, of Atlanta and Gainesville, GA., passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on August 10, 2022. She was born in Atlanta, GA. on May 2, 1938, to Ben T. and Eleanor Jane (Pigle) Smith of Atlanta, GA. Where she grew up with her brother Ben T. Smith Jr.



She graduated from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. She later got her Masters' degree in Community Counseling from Georgia State University. She enjoyed a meaningful career as a Christian counselor for several years. One of her favorite pastimes was the study of God's Word and being an active member of First United Methodist Church of Gainesville. She was a wonderful artist and avid reader. Eleanor was predeceased by her parents, Mr. & Mrs. Ben T. Smith, her aunt, Judy King, her brother, husband Richard Lee, and her ever present dogs, Charm, Gracie, and Topo.



She is survived by her children, Julie Orr Hoover, daughter Caroline; James (Jay) Clifton Orr, his wife Deborah, their children Griffin, Tommy (Jenny), Jessica, Taylor (Adam) great grandchildren Sanders, Blakley. Her sister-in-law Kathryn (Katie) Smith; nieces and nephews Terry (Amy), Susan, and Rick (Allison) and their children.



There will be a Memorial Service at Lanier Village Estates in Gainesville, GA., and family graveside service at Westview Cemetery. Dates to be determined.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society or The Lanier Village Samaritan Fund.

