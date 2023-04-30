X

Ledford, Shirley

Obituaries
1 hour ago

LEDFORD, Shirley Geraldine "Gerrie"

Shirley Geraldine "Gerrie" Ledford, 84, of Conyers, passed away peacefully of natural causes on April 26, 2023 in Savannah. A retired hairdresser, Gerrie spent most of her life serving others with a smile on her face. Born in Atlanta, she was the daughter of the late George L. Jarvis and Mary Gladys Jarvis. She was married to Louis C. Ledford. Surviving besides her husband are her son, Tommy Daniel (Kerrin); her granddaughter, Kaitlyn Daniel; three brothers, and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Seldon and Wesley. Condolences at www.foxandweeks.com.




