LEDBETTER, James James Leonard Ledbetter, Jr. ("Leonard"), 66, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Leonard was born to James Leonard Ledbetter, Sr. and Alma Jean Ledbetter in Guntersville, Alabama, being raised for the majority of his life in Atlanta, Georgia. Leonard attended Shamrock High School and met and married his high school sweetheart (1973) and love of his life, Cindy Dollar Ledbetter. Leonard was an accomplished high school cross country athlete and graduated in 1972. Leonard worked for Delta at Hartsfield -Jackson Atlanta Airport before starting his own company, Fleet PM, and later moving on to take a job as an inspector for the engineering firm Jordan Jones and Goulding, where he ended his career. He was a much-loved son, husband, father and grandfather and loyal friend, enjoying family, fishing, the UGA Bulldogs and sharing a good story. He was always willing to help anyone in need and enjoyed getting involved in whatever project someone was working on. His zest for life was infectious. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia (Cindy) Dollar Ledbetter of Lawrenceville GA; his 3 children, Brandon Ledbetter and wife Robin of Statesboro, GA, Amanda Ledbetter Smith and husband Josh of Columbia, SC and Jamison (Blake) Ledbetter of Atlanta, GA; his parents, James Leonard Ledbetter, Sr. and Alma Jean Ledbetter of Acworth, GA; his brother James (Jim) Ledbetter and wife Beverly of Canton GA; and 7 grandchildren. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date when deemed safe for attendance. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to The American Lung Association. "For I am sure that neither death nor life, nor angels nor rulers, nor things present nor things to come, nor powers, nor height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord," (Romans 8:38, 39).

