LECRAW, Joanne Delany Joanne Delany LeCraw, born July 11, 1931, joined her Heavenly Father on July 18, 2020. It was there that she was reunited with her beloved husband, Julian LeCraw, Sr., and her 2 grandsons, Kevin Baker and Matthew Olsen. She is finally at peace. To say that Julian was the love of her life is an understatement. They were married for 64 years and were more deeply in love as the years went by. They held each other's hand every night while falling asleep and held each other up through all the rough times life can offer. Joanne's early life started at North Fulton High School where she was a cheerleader and played basketball. She then went on to UGA where she was a member of ADPi sorority. She completed her degree with an honorary bachelor's degree from Georgia Tech. Joanne's home was filled with 3 children whom she loved fiercely. But if she had a second home it would be North Avenue Presbyterian Church. The many lifelong friends she had there gave her so much joy that she would do anything for them. She was active in "Church Circle" which met for Bible study every month. Also there was the Birthday Club, Bridge Club and the World Mission conference. She was very committed to the Atlanta's Children's Shelter which was attached to the church and Peachtree at Pine Homeless Shelter for Men. Joanne was dedicated to helping people no matter who they were or if she even knew them personally. She had a simple, beautiful faith in God and His love for all people. She appreciated His multiple blessings on her and her family and harbored a deep appreciation for all she had. She lived by the scripture "To much is given, much is required". Shepherd Spinal Center and Young Life were also close to her heart. On the lighter side of living she played golf like a pro winning 5 club championships at Capital City Club. She was taught by the best, her husband Julian, at age 29 in Highlands, NC and soon could play with the men occasionally off the their tees. She also enjoyed playing the links of Sea Island and Gulfstream with all her many friends no matter what their handicap was. She was a fierce competitor, and definitely wanted to win every match. Joanne celebrated golf and many other events in the lives of her family and friends by being the ultimate "party giving queen". If there was an event or person that needed celebrating, Joanne would offer up her home as the place for parties along with her party partner, Ivera Powell. She never cared who got the credit for her magnificent parties as long as people had fun. She was a lifelong adventurer and sports lover. She and Julian went to 6 Olympic Games cheering on the USA. She went shark fishing, seine fishing and crabbing in Sea Island, parasailing in Jamaica, skeet shooting and enjoyed scary rides with her children. On family trips she danced with Maasai warriors in Kenya, hot air ballooned over the Cotswolds, Hula danced in Hawaii and was brought to tears at the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem. Her deep love for her 9 grandchildren and 2 step-grandchildren was never more solidified than on these wonderful trips around the world. They are Kevin Baker, Suzanne Baker, Leigh Baker Adams (Sam), Mark Olsen (Kate), Matthew Olsen, Joanna Olsen Higgins (Sam), Ashton LeCraw, Julian LeCraw III, Sophia LeCraw, Charles Cox and Chris Cox (Georgia). She enjoyed spoiling them with not only material things but her unconditional love. Her great-grandchildren are Hampton and Elliot Olsen, Anderson and Suzie Adams and Carson and Alice Cox. Her 3 children are Suzanne LeCraw Cox (George), Elaine LeCraw Baker and Julian LeCraw, Jr. (Egle). Her parents were Ellen Thompson DeLany and Joseph Horace DeLany, Sr. Joanne (Mom) was the rock of her family never wavering in her love for her children and any person remotely related. She was the definition of feisty, "lively, determined and courageous". What a life, what a woman! A private funeral service for Joanne will be held at North Avenue Presbyterian Church this Friday, July 24 at 10 AM, and is limited to immediate family. The service will be live-streamed at www.napc.org/live. In lieu of flowers, you may consider a donation to these places which were dear to her heart: The Kevin Baker Music Program, 1475 W. Wesley Rd., Atlanta, GA 30327 or The Matthew Olsen Scholarship Fund at Westminster School, 1424 W. Paces Ferry Rd., At-lanta, GA 30327.



