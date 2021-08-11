ajc logo
X

Lecaroz, Nicolás

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

LECAROZ, Nicolás, "Nicky"

Nicolás "Nicky" Lecaroz passed away on August 8, 2021. Nicky was born on June 22, 1944 in San Juan, P.R. He is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Amaryllis, and his two loving daughters, Mayra Northen (Eddie) and Mariela Carrasquillo (Whadzen). Also by his four grandsons Nicky Northen (Michelle), Mitchell Northen, Adrian Carrasquillo and Gabriel Carrasquillo. He is also survived by his siblings, Rosario (Christian), Cuchita (Enrique) and Pilar. A memorial mass will be held at 3 PM on August 13 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Alpharetta, GA. Services have been entrusted to Roswell Funeral Home in Roswell, GA.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Roswell Funeral Home

950 Mansell Road

Roswell, GA

30076

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/roswell-ga/roswell-funeral-home/7127?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Walker, Lucy
2
Moore, Claudia
3
Ellet, Mary Helen
4
Bondell, Izabella
5
Maloney, Jack
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top