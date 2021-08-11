LECAROZ, Nicolás, "Nicky"



Nicolás "Nicky" Lecaroz passed away on August 8, 2021. Nicky was born on June 22, 1944 in San Juan, P.R. He is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Amaryllis, and his two loving daughters, Mayra Northen (Eddie) and Mariela Carrasquillo (Whadzen). Also by his four grandsons Nicky Northen (Michelle), Mitchell Northen, Adrian Carrasquillo and Gabriel Carrasquillo. He is also survived by his siblings, Rosario (Christian), Cuchita (Enrique) and Pilar. A memorial mass will be held at 3 PM on August 13 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Alpharetta, GA. Services have been entrusted to Roswell Funeral Home in Roswell, GA.

