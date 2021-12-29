LEAVITT, Lynn Porter



Mr. Lynn Porter Leavitt, age 84, of Decatur, GA, formerly of Temple, GA, passed away, Thursday, December 23, 2021. He was born July 9, 1937 in Pioche, Nevada the son of the late Mr. Porter R. Leavitt and the late Mrs. Nyda Leavitt. He spent most of his youth in Nevada and Idaho until the family settled in Mapleton, Utah. He loved the outdoors, he loved to hunt, fish, and hike the mountain trails. Mr. Leavitt joined the United States Marine Corp and later the United States Army, retiring after serving his country for 22 years.



He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He held many callings in the church and loved serving the Lord. His testimony was one of a valiant warrior. He loved genealogy work and family history, most of all he loved his family. Lynn was a gentle giant of a man, a man of few words; he had a heart bigger than life and a sense of humor that the family adored.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Helga Leavitt; three brothers, Ron Leavitt, Doug Leavitt, and JD Leavitt all of Utah.



He is survived by his wife, Jean Anne Leavitt of Decatur; sons and daughter-in-law, Alfred and Marie Leavitt of Lawrenceville, GA, Thomas Leavitt of Temple, GA; daughter, Carolyn Sipes of Waco, GA; sisters and brothers-in-law, Pauline and Bruel Bowen of Fillmore, UT, Nancy Nuttle of Fillmore, UT, Kathy and Robert Olsen of Mapleton, UT; nine grandchildren; twenty-two great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.



Graveside services will be conducted Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 1:00 PM from Meadowbrook Memory Gardens. Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.



Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica are in charge of arrangements. 770-459-3694.

