Leavens, Shirley

Obituaries
1 hour ago

LEAVENS, Shirley

Shirley Leavens at 84 years old passed away on August 27, 2022 in Cumming, Ga. She was predeceased by her father, Charles Sanford; her mother, Nora Sanford; and her husband, John Leavens, Sr. She is survived by her three children and their spouses, John Leavens and Harriet Cherry; Gwen Leavens; and Tricia and Eric Heard; two grandchildren, Charlie and Emily Olson; and a sister, Kathy Garner, and her two sons, Jason and Brendan Garner. Her memorial service will be at Saint James Episcopal Church, Clayton, GA on September 10, 2022 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, Shirley requested donations be made to Saint James Episcopal Church or to Community Pantry, Inc (https://www.communitypantry.org/).Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.




