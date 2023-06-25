X

Leary, Leslie

Obituaries
2 hours ago

LEARY, Leslie "Les" Carrol

Leslie "Les" Carrol Leary, age 82, died peacefully at Northside Hospital on June 19, 2023, after a valiant battle with kidney cancer. Born in Pamlico County, North Carolina to Leslie Vae Leary and Sarah Ives Leary, Les spent the majority of his childhood in High Point, NC. Les attended North Carolina State University, ,where he was Atlantic Coast Conference Champion in pole vaulting in 1960. After graduation from NC State, Les went to work for Lockheed Martin, where he helped design and build aircrafts during the Vietnam War. This was the beginning of his long and fruitful career in engineering. After stints at Jervis B. Webb and SpanMaster, Les founded Royce Crane Company in 1983 to follow his engineering passion in drawing, manufacturing, and building specialty hoists and cranes. His skills were highly respected and his expertise was sought out for complicated projects. Les was a man of many talents. He was a natural athlete, a landscaper, a grill master and a collector and amateur restorer of antique cars and woody boats. In short, he was a creator at heart and the consummate do-it-yourselfer. For Les, he was always looking for a new project or challenge to tackle. He was an ever-loving and devoted husband to his wife of 51 years and proud father and grandfather to his three children and two grandchildren, who brought him incredible joy. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Gerald Phillip Leary. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Henderson Leary; his three children: Ashley Leary Connell (George), Ryan Colin Leary and Bradley Jordan Leary (Jen); his two grandchildren: George Hewlett Connell and Virginia Ives Connell; and his sisters: Ava Hoffer, Joy Bechtold (Brandt) and Brenda Brown (Mike); as well as his niece and nephews. In honor of his wishes, the family will hold a private celebration of life at Lake Burton, his favorite place to spend his time and to make family memories.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Norfolk Southern faces scrutiny in NTSB hearing on Ohio derailment

Credit: admin

Neo-Nazis gather outside east Cobb synagogue
3h ago

Credit: RODNEY HO

Disney Immersive in Atlanta abruptly shuts down
12h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Person arrested after teen found fatally shot outside Spalding church
11h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Person arrested after teen found fatally shot outside Spalding church
11h ago

Credit: AP

Rebellious commander ordered his Russian mercenaries to halt march on Moscow
2h ago
The Latest

Leonard, Bebe
Baker, Colnel Brooks
2h ago
Bates, Otis
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray/AJC

Carter Center Weekend, and its annual auction, makes first-ever Atlanta stop
Why this ‘forever chemical’ settlement in North Georgia is a big deal
With landmark CNN sign leaving, what should symbol of Atlanta be?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top