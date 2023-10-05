LEAPHART, Barbara



Barbara B. Leaphart, 73, passed away on September 23, 2023. She was a beloved wife, mother, and retired teacher of the Atlanta Public Schools. She was a graduate of Claflin University and Georgia State, and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. A memorial service will be held for her on Thursday, October 5 from 5 PM – 7 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW. Atlanta, GA 30331. Her homegoing celebration will be held at Bethel United Methodist Church, 1215 New Hope Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, on Friday, October 6 at 1 PM. Everyone is asked to wear shades of pink. Burial will immediately follow at Westview Cemetery, Atlanta, GA. Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com