Leaman, Bonnie

LEAMAN (HUDDLESON), Bonnie Bonnie Huddleson Leaman was born March 19, 1940. She passed away peacefully on August 16, 2020, with many of those dear to her, family and friends, by her side. Preceding her in death was her beloved daughter, Kimberly Leaman Snyder. She is survived by her brother, George Huddleson, son David Emery Leaman, her daughters, Monica Jeanne Leaman, Theresa Zita-Marie Leaman, and Valerie Leaman Bowers, her adopted daughter, Christine Overrocker, grandchildren, Alyssa Dawn North, Michael Leaman , Autumn Gabrielle Miller, Robert Bowers, Abigail Bowers, Ryan Bowers, and her adopted grandson, Anthony Freeman, her great-granddaughters Alitsia and Lydia Hernandez, her dear son-in-laws Pre Miller, Barth Snyder, Travis Bowers, beloved right hand maiden, Darline Harrod, and a host of extended family members too numerous to list here. Bonnie was a devout Christian and contributed to many deserving charities. To everyone she touched, she extended love, graciousness, kindness and charity. She was proud of her accomplishment of almost 20 years of sobriety, and would have celebrated her 20th AA Anniversary September 30, 2020. She was also gifted with a super understanding of numbers, and was an online student of advanced accounting to her demise. The World has lost a Paragon of strength, virtue, and generosity, and Heaven has gained an Angel whom we know will watch over all of us always. A Memorial Service will held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1 PM, in the Gwinnett Chapel of Wages & Sons Funeral Home, 1031 Lawrenceville Highway, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wagesandsons.com.



