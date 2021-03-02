LEAHY, Edward Richard "Rick"



Edward Richard (Rick) Leahy passed away in Emory Hospital on February 26, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Rick was born in Queens, New York on February 3, 1951, to Edward and Rita Leahy. Rick graduated from St. Francis University in 1972, where he met the love of his life, Kathryn, and soon married on July 6, 1974.



Rick dedicated 30 years of his career as a Special Agent of the FBI, pursuing some of the most-storied cases in recent history. While living in New York in the 80s, Rick worked in the NYC organized crime unit, where he had the infamous Henry Hill as an informant. This then turned into the well-known Martin Scorcese movie, Goodfellas. Rick was then offered a position out of the Miami office as part of the narcotics unit, where he took on some of the most dangerous cases that many of us have witnessed in series such as Narcos.



He traveled the world as the head of security for the Director of the FBI, Louis Freeh. Upon retiring from the FBI, he and his wife Kathy moved to Atlanta, to take on the role of International Security for Home Depot Corporate.



Rick is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Kathryn Ann Leahy, three children, Matthew Leahy (his wife Lauren), Michael Leahy (his wife Kyle), Meghan Leahy, and his 3 grandchildren Molly, Jack, and James Leahy. Rick is also survived by his brother, Timothy Leahy.



A Catholic Mass, in Rick's honor, will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, which Rick was an active member of, in Atlanta, Georgia at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The funeral will also be livestreamed at: www.hsccatl.com/livechurch .



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Camp Sunshine, to support families dealing with childhood cancer, an organization that Rick and Kathy have supported for many years (www.mycampsunshine.com).



