Leach, Sara

LEACH (VINING), Sara



Sara Vining Leach, age 77, of Tucker, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 9, 2021, surrounded by her family, after developing sepsis. She was born on February 21, 1944 in Tucker, Georgia to the late James and Bessie Vining. Sara leaves a loving and devoted husband of 57 years, Robert (Bob) Leach; three daughters: Susan Crocker (Van), Cindy Helms (Jeff), and Debbie Ashford (Paul); seven grandchildren: Austin (Makenzee), Jessica (Hunter), Eric, Colton, Abbey, Jordan, and Molly; two brothers: Ray Vining and Carl Vining. She is preceded in death by a brother, James Vining, a grandson, Bennett Helms, and her loving parents.Sara was a lifelong resident of Tucker and was a member of First Baptist Church of Tucker. Sara spent her time creating a beautiful and warm home for her family. God blessed her with a green thumb, and she maintained an immaculate yard with many flowers. Sara loved her children and grandchildren deeply. They were her greatest pride and joy. Visitation with the family will be 2:00 – 4:30 pm on Sunday, December 12 and 12:00 – 1:00 pm on Monday, December 13, followed by a memorial service at 1:00 pm on Monday, December 13 at Bill Head Funeral Home in Tucker, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Northside Hospital: https://give.northside.com/saraviningleach/



