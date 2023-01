LAZZELL, Susan



Susan Dobbs Lazzell, 80, of Ormond Beach, FL passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Halifax Hospice in Ormond Beach.



Ms Lazzell was born on October 6, 1942, in Atlanta, GA to the late Olin Carl Dobbs Sr and Nina Spiers Dobbs. She graduated from Florida State University in 1964 and worked as a professional artist for her career, primarily in Baltimore MD.



Memorial Service for Susan Dobbs Lazzell will be held on January 28, 2023, 11 AM at First United Methodist Church in Ormond Beach.