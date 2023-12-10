Lazaris, Spyros Andreas

LAZARIS, Spyros A.



Spyros Andreas Lazaris, PhD, passed away on December 7, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.



Spyros was born in Lefkada, Greece to Andreas and Barbara Lazaris on October 3, 1927. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy with high honors from the University of Toledo. He also earned Master of Science degrees from both the University of Maryland in 1959 and the University of Wisconsin in 1962. In 1966, he earned his Doctorate at the University of Iowa. Spyros worked as a hospital pharmacist at Grady Hospital and was a professor of Biochemistry at Mercer University College of Pharmacy. He was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the Greek Army. He was involved in numerous chemistry and pharmaceutical professional organizations and received many honors, awards and achievements. He enjoyed teaching and learning new languages. He had a great sense of humor and was loved by all who knew him.



Spyros is survived by his children Barbara Lazaris of Boston, MA, Andrew Lazaris and his spouse Mona Alqam of Plano, TX, his sister Eleousa of Kalymnos, Greece and his grandchildren Sophie Lazaris and Nicholas Lazaris.



Visitation will be 4 PM - - - 6 PM, Tuesday, December 12, at H.M. Patterson & Son – Oglethorpe Hill Chapel.



Funeral services will be held 10 AM, Wednesday, December 13 at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.





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