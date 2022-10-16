LAY, Daniel "Danny"



Leslie



Daniel "Danny" Leslie Lay, 71, lifelong resident of Norcross, GA, peacefully entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.



Funeral services for Danny will be held on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 1:00 PM in the sanctuary of One Heart Church 706 N. Peachtree St, Norcross, GA 30071, with Rev. Ronnie Stevens. Burial will follow at the City of Norcross Cemetery. A reception will be held following the burial back at the funeral home. The family will gather with friends on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory.



Danny was born July 7, 1951, in Atlanta, GA to the late James Chiles Lay Sr. and Annie Mae Dean Lay. Also preceding Danny in death was his sister, Lynn Lay Embro; brother, James "Little Jimmy" Chiles Lay Jr.; and brother-in-law, Joseph "Joe" John Embro Jr.



Danny was of the Christian faith, spending most of his life growing up in the First Baptist Church of Norcross. He was the grandson to the late Edward Harlan Dean and Marion Boyce Dean, original settlers of Gwinnett County. Danny was a graduate of Norcross High School Class of 1969. He then furthered his education at University of West Georgia. Danny served in the Naval Air Reserves from 1969-1975. Many hobbies of his included collecting cars such as Fiat Abarth's, Land Rovers and the love of building and collecting vintage bicycles. In his early years he enjoyed hiking, camping, and attending car shows with his children. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Danny. He had a love for photography and was passionate about music. As a child he taught himself to play guitar, remarkably learning to play by ear. Danny was in a band with his high school buddies and continued singing and playing in a Gospel Quartet with his lifelong best friends.



He retired from BellSouth/AT&T with nearly 30 years of service. He served on the Norcross City Council from 1990 until 1996 where he played a major role in helping businesses and organizing major projects to make Norcross a better place to live. Danny's love was his family, especially his children and his grandchildren whom he adored and was so proud of. Times dearest to Danny were trips to the beach with his family, watching his grandchildren build sandcastles or making the biggest splashes in the pool. He was a gentle man and saw the good in everyone. Short to judge, he was always willing to lend whatever he had to help those he knew and those he didn't know.



Danny is survived by the mother of his children, Krista Hall Lay; cherished children, Gabriel Lay and wife Andi, Hannah Lay Hall and husband Tyler, Joseph Lay, Lydia Lay Clark and husband Tramell and Samuel Lay. He was a proud "GranDanny" to Bella Ariah Clark, Frankie Rose Lay, Cecelia Grace Hall, Sullivan Duke Hall, Amelia Mae Lay, Magnolia June Clark, Julian Dominic Clark, and Everly Clementine Lay; beloved sister, Judith Lay Peacock and husband, William "Buck" Emerson Peacock; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.



Flowers are accepted, or if desired, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Center or Children's Health Care of Atlanta in honor of "Daniel Leslie Lay".



Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770.448.5757.



