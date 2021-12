LAXSON, Henry



Services for Officer Henry Laxson will be held Tues, 12/7/21 at 12pm, First Baptist Jonesboro, 142 College St. Public Viewings: Mon 12/6, 4pm-8pm and Tue 12/7, 10am-12pm, at the CHURCH. His care entrusted to HOPE Funeral Home, 165 Carnegie Pl, Fayetteville. (770) 461-9222.