LAWVER, LeRoy Franklin "Lee"



LeRoy "Lee" Franklin Lawver, age 86, passed away on December 1, 2020 at his home in Covington, GA. Born in 1934 in Gann Valley, South Dakota; Lee was a Southerner by transplant, having made GA his home since the sixties. Lee graduated from Gann Valley High School and attended Dakota Wesleyan University. He enjoyed a 40-year career with ADT (Tyco). Post-retirement, Lee ran a lawn care business with his son, Darcy, for over 20 years. Lee was also Secretary/Treasurer of Lawver & Associates, Inc., up until his death.



Lee is preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Sylva Lawver; brothers, Larry, Dale and Don Lawver; and his sister, Donna Martinez. Survivors include wife, Brenda Lawver; daughter, Vicki Maddox; son, Darcy Lawver; ex-spouse Delores T. Lawver; grandchildren: Sheri Vander Iest (JR); Brian Maddox (Amanda); Tyler Lawver (Kristen); Kelly Maddox; great-grandchildren: Brady Maddox; Clara Lawver; Bella Vander Iest; Natalie Lawver; Lexi Lawver; Daylen Phillips; Sadie Phillips; siblings: Leita Brobjorg (Jim) (VA); Ken Lawver (MO); Kermit Lawver (Norma) (MT); Ron Lawver (SD); Evelyn Knippling (Clayton) (SD); Lyla Petersen (Jerry) (SD); Lois Johnson (SD). Lee is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and very dear friends.



A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM at J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, 2157 East Street, SE, Covington, GA 30014; phone: 770-786-2524; https://www.harwellfuneralhome.com. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens, 5979 New Bethany Road, Buford, GA 30518.



In lieu of flowers, Lee requested donations be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital: https://www.stjude.org or to Shriners Hospitals for Children: https://donate.lovetotherescue.org.



Due to the COVID 19/Coronavirus Pandemic all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requirements will be followed. There is a limit of 50 people at any large gathering, social distancing must be recognized, the use of mask is encouraged, and most importantly if you feel sick or have any symptoms of COVID 19 you will not be allowed to attend the service. Please be respectful of the family during this difficult time and follow the requirements of the CDC.

