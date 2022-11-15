LAWTON, Nadine Herrmann Jones



Nadine Herrmann Jones Lawton passed on to her eternal reward at home on November 11, 2022, from complications related to congestive heart failure. She was born in San Francisco on March 2, 1922, to George Bliss and Nadine de Ojeda Herrmann. She was predeceased by her sister, Jeanne H. Stockton; and brother, G. Bliss Herrmann. She grew up during the Great Depression and World War ll.



In 1945, following the end of WWII, she married Willis B. Jones and moved to Atlanta. She had four children: Wendy King, Candy Simmons (who predeceased her), and twin sons Willis and Bliss Jones. Willis Sr. died in 1990 and Nadine married G. Albert Lawton in 1991. Nadine and Al enjoyed 18 happy years together, including frequent trips to a second home in Watch Hill, RI, until his death in 2009.



Nadine was an ordinary person who led an extraordinary life. She was best known as a bridge player and for her grace and charm. Her family considered her the personification of virtue, most notably patience, kindness, and humility. She was a cheerleader and always provided positive reinforcement. She regularly bit her tongue and adhered to the rule, "If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all." She was a moral compass for many who knew her and led her family to adopt the mantra, "Do the right thing." Above all, she demonstrated true unconditional love for her entire family and her many friends. She treated her children's spouses as her own sons and daughters and often said in her family, there were no in-laws. She was a lifelong devout Catholic and stayed true to her faith.



Nadine lived at home and played bridge three times a week up until a week before she died. She remained in touch with her family and friends through daily phone calls, frequent in-person visits and regular emails. She enjoyed going out to eat, crossword puzzles and the daily Jumble. Her life was extended by the loving care provided by Daniels Companion Services and devoted caregivers, in particular Dejon, Brenda, Leesa, Noel, Laytoyia, Vanessa, and Mizpah, for which we are grateful.



Her twilight years were full of the normal aches and pains. However, since she never complained, her family learned to monitor her medical condition through a unique set of vital signs. These included her success at the bridge table, her appetite for chocolate, her weekly hair and nail appointments, and her watching daily Mass, Judge Judy, Jeopardy, the Atlanta Braves and Notre Dame football. She was blessed to have had the opportunity to see the Braves win the World Series and the University of Georgia win the National College Football Championship during the one hundredth year of her life. She was spared having to listen to four more weeks of political advertisements.



Nadine was a long-time member of the Cathedral of Christ the King, The Atlanta Junior League, Mimosa Garden Club, High Museum of Art, Atlanta Botanical Garden, and the Piedmont Driving Club, among other organizations.



Nadine is survived by her three children; two stepchildren, Paula Lawton Bevington and Elena Lawton de Torraella; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.



Nadine's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Cathedral of Christ the King at 2699 Peachtree Rd. Atlanta, GA 30305 on Thursday, November 17 at 10:00 followed by a reception. Preceding her funeral, a Rosary will be said for her on Wednesday, November 16 at 7:00 PM at the Cathedral. A private internment will take place after the funeral reception.



In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to The Cathedral of Christ the King Building Fund at the above address, the St. Vincent De Paul Society c/o the Cathedral of Christ the King at the above address or the American Heart Association.



