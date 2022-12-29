ajc logo
LAWSON, Patricia Ray

Patricia Ray Lawson passed away peacefully in her home on December 24, 2022, in Jefferson, GA. She was the daughter of William Stanley Ray and Helen Fitch Ray. She was born at Piedmont Hospital on June 10, 1935. She was raised in Atlanta and graduated from Washington Seminary (now The Westminster Schools). Patsy was an Atlanta Debutante and had a large circle of lifetime friends. She attended University of Georgia where she was a Phi Mu and there met the love of her life, Frank Watson Lawson. They were married in 1956. Patsy was a member of the Atlanta Garden Club and volunteered as a Pink Lady for Piedmont Hospital. Many weekends and summers were spent at their home in Highlands, NC, where unforgettable family memories were made. Pasty and Frank moved to Athens, GA in 1989 when Frank retired. After a long career of raising a wonderful family, Patsy and Frank were busy with grandkids, golf, tennis and travel. Patsy was an avid tennis player with a wicked backhand! She played for decades on both ALTA teams at Mountain Laurel Tennis Club in Highlands and Athens Country Club. Patsy and Frank enjoyed wonderful trips abroad, time with grandchildren and participating in antique car shows during their retired years. After losing her great love in 2016, Pasty moved to Jefferson, GA to be closer to family, where she so embraced her new community. She was a member of Jefferson Presbyterian Church and The Jefferson Woman's Club. Patsy exemplified Southern grace and possessed a natural wit carrying both to the very end of her life.

She is survived by her daughter, Cindy L. Crane (Les); her son, Frank W. Lawson, Jr. (Susan); her loving grandchildren, Ashley Becknell, Robert Kushner IV, Kaede-Ray Smith, Trey Lawson, Caroline Lawson, Emily Henry and Ben Crane; great-grandchildren, Ella Becknell, Harper Becknell and Lucas Henry; nieces, nephews; and brother-in-law, Thomas Westmoreland.

Patsy was predeceased by her parents, her husband, her brother, and sisters-in-law.

Memorial Service will be held at Jefferson Presbyterian Church on January 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM. The family will receive friends at their house following the service at 91 Martin Street.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to: Dirt Road Doggie's Rescue dirtroaddoggiesrescue.org , P.O. Box 79 Gillsville, GA 30543.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467

Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com

